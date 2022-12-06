RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'I have been a target for insults' - Eto'o apologises after using Algerian fan as football

The Cameroonian FA president was seen in a viral video on Monday tackling a suspected Algerian fan.

Samuel Eto'o on November 28, 2022.
Samuel Eto'o on November 28, 2022.

President of Cameroon's football federation, Samuel Eto'o, has issued an apology after assaulting a fan outside Doha's Stadium 974 as he left the venue on Monday.

The Cameroonian football legend was caught on a video which has now gone viral, reacting angrily when he was approached by the man with a video camera. The altercation also left the victim on the ground after Eto'o struck him.

Eto'o took to his social media on Tuesday to react to the Monday incident, revealing the reason he reacted in the way he did, while also apologising to his victim.

Samuel Eto'o apology
Samuel Eto'o apology

"After the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter," the four-time African Footballer of the Year said in a statement on Twitter.

"I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident."

"Since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence," Eto'o added.

Cameroon FA president, assaults football fan (IMAGE: La Opinión)
Cameroon FA president, assaults football fan (IMAGE: La Opinión)

In March this year, Cameroon defeated Algeria by away goals in the second leg of their African qualifier, reaching the World Cup in dramatic style with an extra-time winner.

"During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject. I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria's defeat was cruel, but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport."

Eto'o noted that all the appeals by the Algerian Football Federation over the result of the qualifier had been rejected.

Eto'o is currently the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation having won elections in December
Eto'o is currently the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation having won elections in December

"I, therefore, call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs," he said.

2019 saw Eto'o appointed as a "global ambassador" for Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, following his illustrious career at Barcelona and Inter Milan. So far, they have remained mum on the incident.

Despite defeating Brazil 1-0 in their final game, Eto'o Cameroon were eliminated from the World Cup group stage.

