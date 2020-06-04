He argued that Abedi Pele played most of his football in France for sides Mulhouse and Olympique Marseille so when it comes to influence on the Ghanaian game the three-time African Footballer of the Year comes nowhere closer to him.

Reverend Osei is one of the finest players Ghana has ever had- he won two Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars and also won the CAF Champions League with Asante Kotoko in January 1971.

Ghana’s all-time XI has been widely discussed during this period of Coronavirus, but Osei Kofi believes the selection of the finest all-time XI for the West African nation should be done generation by generation.

And also indicated that the assertion by a greater number of Ghanaians that Abedi Pele is the greatest Ghanaian footballer is unacceptable because he played the best of his football outside the shores of country.

“Let me tell you the truth, Abedi Pele played in Ghana for only a brief period. His playing career is centred mostly in France, so if we speak of players who impacted Ghana, he doesn’t get close to me,” Osei Kofi told Akonoba FM.

“Anyone who does a list of all-time best eleven for Ghana will do a mistake. You can only compile this list looking at generation by generation.

“Your trophies won will determine you earn a slot in such a prestigious list.

“Not when you go and play abroad and make a name then you become the best in Ghana.

“Those who stayed here, sacrificed and won laurels for the country are the ones who deserve such mention.

“Someone goes abroad, plays for money and you say he is Ghana’s all-time best.

“You can only do a generation by generation list,” he concluded.