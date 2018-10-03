Pulse.com.gh logo
I haven’t been able to satisfy my wife since the Anas exposé


The assistant FIFA Referee was one of the match officials who were captured receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the Anas exposé on football

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Troubled Ghanaian referee David Agyin has confessed he hasn’t been g ood in bed since he was captured on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the Anas exposé.

The 45-year-old match official was videoed accepting GH¢800 from Tiger EyePI agent in the Anas exposé and following the internal investigations by Referee Association of Ghana [RAG], Mr Agyin has handed a 10-year ban.

He has admitted that he is going through difficult moments including inability to satisfy his wife in bed since the expose’ by the multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed number 12 was premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre in June 6.

"Since the premiering of the Anas exposé, I have slept with my wife once.," he told Asmepa FM.

"I have not been able to satisfy my wife. She forced herself on me the last time but I was not in the mood to have sex with her.

"I thank God she is still with me. She is a Christian and I thank God for that," he added.

He further revealed that he will challenge the RAG ruling in court because CAF has not banned him.

Over 80 match officials were captured in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary

