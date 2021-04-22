I look up to Cristiano Ronaldo – Kotoko’s Fabio Gama

Gama has been in impressive form in recent weeks, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the Ghanaian topflight.

Speaking about the player that inspires him most, the 28-year-old picked five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo.

“The player I look up to is Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s a hardworking player,” he said in an interview with Pure FM.

Gama also opened up on the idea of ditching his Brazilian nationality to play for Ghana’s Black Stars.

Asked about the topic, he said: “Play for Ghana? Why not? [But] it’s not an easy decision to make. I can’t say no and I can’t say yes right now. It’s a decision that you have to think about very well.”

The Brazilian joined Kotoko on a free in October 2020 after last playing for Jonkoping in Sweden.