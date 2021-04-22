I look up to Cristiano Ronaldo – Kotoko’s Fabio Gama

The Brazilian joined Kotoko on a free transfer last year and is beginning to find his feet after a tough start to life in the Ghana Premier League.
Asante Kotoko playmaker Fabio Gama has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model, insisting he looks up to the Juventus star.
Pulse Ghana
Gama has been in impressive form in recent weeks, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the Ghanaian topflight.
Speaking about the player that inspires him most, the 28-year-old picked five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo.
“The player I look up to is Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s a hardworking player,” he said in an interview with Pure FM.
Gama also opened up on the idea of ditching his Brazilian nationality to play for Ghana’s Black Stars.
Asked about the topic, he said: “Play for Ghana? Why not? [But] it’s not an easy decision to make. I can’t say no and I can’t say yes right now. It’s a decision that you have to think about very well.”
The Brazilian joined Kotoko on a free in October 2020 after last playing for Jonkoping in Sweden.
Gama has previously intimated that he wants to win trophies with Kotoko, including the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League.
