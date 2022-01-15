I make changes based on what I feel at a time – Coach Rajevac defends his late substitutions

The blame for this poor patch of form has been squarely laid at the feet of Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac for his lack of substitutions.

Speaking to the press after the game against Gabon yesterday, the experienced coach said he makes changes due to what he feels at a times.

Responding to a question by Gary Al-Smith on his proactiveness and lack thereof, Rajevac said: "We have the players we have at our disposal. As every coach, sometimes feel I feel players can be injured or something. So I take those decision as I feel, and I stand by them."

Pulse Ghana

He also said: “We already had 3 points in our pocket, but same as in the first match. But same as in the first match, we had a loss of concentration. [That said] we have one point and in the last game, we'll qualify.”