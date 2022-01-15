The Black Stars are currently winless in Group C after losing to the Atlas Lions of Morocco and conceding a late equalizer to Gabon.
I make changes based on what I feel at a time – Coach Rajevac defends his late substitutions
Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has come under immense criticism from Ghanaian football fans for his in-game management at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
The blame for this poor patch of form has been squarely laid at the feet of Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac for his lack of substitutions.
Speaking to the press after the game against Gabon yesterday, the experienced coach said he makes changes due to what he feels at a times.
Responding to a question by Gary Al-Smith on his proactiveness and lack thereof, Rajevac said: "We have the players we have at our disposal. As every coach, sometimes feel I feel players can be injured or something. So I take those decision as I feel, and I stand by them."
He also said: “We already had 3 points in our pocket, but same as in the first match. But same as in the first match, we had a loss of concentration. [That said] we have one point and in the last game, we'll qualify.”
Ghana goes into its last game against Comoros Island on Tuesday needing a win to give them a chance of making the last 16 of the competition.
