According to the experienced gaffer, he switched from joining the Phobian family because of their unserious nature.
I moved on from Hearts of Oak because they’re not a serious club – Annor Walker
Annor Walker, the newly appointed head coach of Ghanaian Premier League club Accra Great Olympics has lashed out Accra Hearts of Oak for their unprofessionalism.
Speaking in an interview in Kumasi, Annor Walker said: “Hearts of Oak showed no seriousness and professionalism by going ahead to sign players before appointing a coach.
“I got in touch with a board member and he asked for my documents. I waited for a while and I heard nothing," he told Wontumi Radio.
“Later, I realized they were signing players while they had not named a coach and even if I wasn’t the one to be appointed, that was not right.
“They are not serious and that was the moment I knew I have to focus on other interested clubs," the former Black Galaxies coach added.
The former Berekum Chelsea coach was expected to be named as the new head coach for the Phobian Club after mutually parting ways with FC Samartex.
However, the veteran trainer has made a return to Olympics after the proposed move collapsed.
