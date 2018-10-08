news

Michael Essien has expressed his appreciation to Jose Mourinho for the impact he made in his career.

Essien, 35 played two seasons at Chelsea under the Portuguese manager, before he joined him on a season long loan move to Real Madrid in 2012.

The Ghanaian midfielder considers Jose Mourinho as a father in his football career and he has indicated that the ex-Porto manager had a great influence on his career, adding Manchester United should give him time to turn things around.

"There's bound to be pressure when you are managing United," he told Omnisport. "He's working things through with the team. Hopefully, he can turn things around.

"Mourinho was a big influence on me when I was at Chelsea. We still talk, and our relationship is good.

"I expect Man United to give him time. With Mourinho, you are always going to win trophies."

Mourinho is under intense pressure at Manchester United and his sack was predicted before their clash against Newcastle United that he was going to be sacked irrespective of the results.

The Red Devils staged a spectacular second half comeback when they came down from two goals to beat the Magpies 3-2 at Old Trafford to buy him time.