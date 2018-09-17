Pulse.com.gh logo
I owe Ghanaians no explanation for my call-ups- Kwesi Appiah


The Black Stars head coach says Ghanaian should stop question him on the choice of players he invite to the Black Stars.

Kwesi Appiah as coach of the Black Stars play

Kwesi Appiah as coach of the Black Stars

James Kwesi Appiah has reacted to criticisms regarding the sort of players he hand them call-ups to the Black Stars, saying he owes no one an explanation over that.

Appiah has come under criticisms for dropping some key players such as Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, etc, while giving opportunities to new players to make their mark in his quest to build a future Black Stars.

Ghana’s defeat to the Harambee Stars of Kenya has been attributed to Kwesi Appiah inconsistent player call-ups for the Black Stars by his critics and there has been calls for him to explain why he invite player A or B to the Black Stars.

Kwesi Appiah, however, believes the several Ghanaian football loving fans who behave like coaches won’t understand the reason why he calls certain players, hence no need to explain.

“I hear some of my colleagues all the time saying I need to explain my call-ups. Ghana has got thousands of players,” he told Ghanaweb.

“There are so many players on my data, so much so that I can sit here and call about five different teams. And that is excluding the local based players.

“There are so many players, so if I’m going to explain why a player is not playing every time we have a match, how can I explain that?

“I believe that if I should even explain, then it should be to fellow technical people who will understand.”

The Black Stars’ next game is a 2019 AFCON qualifying doubleheader against Sierra Leone in October

