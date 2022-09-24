RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I picked the wrong starting XI – Otto Addo admits failure after Brazil humiliation

Evans Annang

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has blamed himself partly for the humiliating defeat the team suffered at the hands of Brazil in France.

According to the gaffer, the problems of the team on the night started with him due to his selections.

Speaking to the press after the 3-0 thumping by the Selecao, Otto said he didn’t select the starting eleven based on form.

“I made mistakes, learnt a lot more about my players. Picking the next 11 will depend on performance in the next game.”

The Black Stars played on the back foot for large spells, with goals from Richarlison (double) and Marquinhos consigning them to a 3-0 defeat.

Otto Addo decided to stick with the old guard, as none of the new players in the team was given the nod against the Selecao.

Jojo Wollacott started in between the sticks, while Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman formed the defensive quartet.

In-form Ajax star Mohammed Kudus was supposed to partner Thomas Partey in midfield, but the Arsenal anchorman suffered an injury during the warm-up, which ruled him out of the game.

Baba Iddrisu, therefore, replaced Partey in the starting line-up, while Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana played as Ghana’s right and left wingers, respectively.

Captain Andre Ayew started as the playmaker of the team, with Felix Afena-Gyan leading the line as the lone striker.

