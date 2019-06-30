The Inter Milan utility man was among the most heavily criticised players as the Black Stars were held to a 0-0 draw by the Indomitable Lions at the Ismailia Stadium.

The 30 year old struggled to impose himself in the game and was subsequently replaced by General Captain Asamoah Gyan with 15 minutes to time.

It was his first game at the tournament following his bench role in a 2-2 stalemate with Benin in the group opener.

“It wasn’t the best game for me because I know what I can do when I play my normal position. I had difficulties in terms of positions but defensively it wasn’t a problem for me.

“I was playing as a left sided midfielder which I’m not very comfortable with but I’m so happy with the result and I tried to do my best for the team,” Asamoah said told journalists after the game.

Ghana sit third in Group F heading into their final match against Guinea-Bissau who also played to a goalless draw against Benin on Saturday.

The draw leaves Ghana needing to beat Guinea Bissau in their last game on Tuesday to qualify to the round of 16.