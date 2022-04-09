RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I pulled out of buying Chelsea because it is bad business – Chairman Wontumi

Evans Annang

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has disclosed that he passed on buying English club Chelsea.

The tough-talking politician said he was among the five people shortlisted to take over the UEFA Champions League winners but he passed on.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, Chairman Wontumi said after a proper review of Chelsea’s books, it doesn’t make financial sense to buy the club.

"I really wanted to buy Chelsea, I was interested but there was a little challenge and there were many people who had entered the bid with over 200 shortlisted. It was pruned to five and I was a part of it," he told Zion Felix.

"However, after my lawyers and financiers met the agents involved in the trading of Chelsea, we realized the club was owing Abramovich 1.5 billion pounds and there are government sanctions on him. We have no idea when that will be dropped and so after our calculations we realize it was unprofitable."

"My official bid is in the range of three-point One Billion Dollars ($3.1B)."

Chairman Wontumi gained international fame earlier this year when he announced his bid to take over the club from embattled Russian oligarch Roman Abramovic.

The Stamford Bridge club has been put up for sale by its Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian oligarch who has been sanctioned by the UK government has instructed US based financial company Maine Group to sell the club on his behalf with numerous bids from across the world pouring in.

It is believed the Russian oligarch is seeking at least £3 billion to sell off the club to any serious entity.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

