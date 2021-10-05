I regret playing for the Black Stars – Ex-Ghana striker laments

Owusu was one of the finest talents in the Ghana Premier League in the 1970s, having emerged as top scorer three times.

He also starred for the Black Stars, where he formed a formidable partnership with then Ghana captain Kwasi Owusu.

Having hung up his boots after a career that saw him line up for Bofoakwa Tano, Asante Kotoko and BA United, the former striker believes old players haven’t been treated well by the GFA and government.

“The old players of our national team have been rejected by the Football Association. We were invited to join the black stars but haven’t been given the best of treatment,” Owusu said, as quoted by Rainbow Radio.

“William Klutse, the technical director of Inter Allies, was invited to travel with the national team but was treated like a common supporter. They did nothing to show that he is a legend.”

He, therefore, called for a concerted effort to cater for retired footballers who have contributed to the sport in Ghana.

“We are always invited but when we get where we aren’t allowed to get close to the players. I am very sad, and I have regretted playing for the black stars of Ghana. I got injured through serving the national team, and nothing has been done concerning this happening.