Gyan in 2010 inspired Ghana to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and also to reach the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, scoring six goals in both competitions in the process.

And in 2014 he bagged two goals in the FIFA World Cup to become Africa’s all-time top scorer in the Mundial with six goals.

He was, however, beaten to the African Footballer of the Year in 2010 by Samuel Eto Fils and in 2014 by Yaya Toure.

But the 34-years believe he should have been crowned the best player on the African continent in 2010 and 2014, following a successful year of football.

“Sometimes I don't know how they vote it, but I still think I should have won it in 2010 and 2014 because I deserved it” he said this in an interview with TV3’s Juliet Bawuah.

“I did everything I was scoring goals; I was on top of my shape, I was doing everything you can check the stats” he continued.

“I don’t know how they rate it. Why am I saying I should have won it in 2010 and 2014, without saying 2011, 2012, 2013” he asked.

“Its because I knew what I did and everybody saw it… I think 2010 and 2014 should have been my year” he noted.

Gyan takes consolation in the fact that he won other individual awards and says he’s not really gutted he missed out on the CAF Africa Player of the Year Awards.

“Sometimes I feel like there were a lot of players who were even better than me and they didn’t get there”.

“But at least I was able to win the BBC African Player of the Year, it was one of my (most) prestigious awards in my career. I was second in the CAF Awards”.

“I placed second behind one of the greatest African players, Samuel Eto’o, Drogba was third”.

“Being on (the stage) with these great legends, great giants, I still feel proud of myself and still feel great” he concluded.