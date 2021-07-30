RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'I still don't believe we lost 2015 AFCON final, we gave it away' – Christian Atsu

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has disclosed that he is still hurt by the country’s defeat in the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Al Raed star was part of the Black Stars team that reached the final of the AFCON six years ago, narrowly losing to the Ivory Coast on penalties.

Despite taking a two-goal lead during the penalty shootout, Ghana squandered the advantage as the Elephants won 9-8 on penalties.

Atsu said he still cannot believe that he and his international teammates bottled such a great opportunity to end Ghana’s lengthy trophy drought.

"I still don't believe we lost that tournament. That trophy was like when someone gives you something, you just take it," he added in a solemn mood,” he told 3Sports.

"And today I will say Ghanaians are right, whatever words they say to us, we deserve it because we gave the tournament away and it was really bad."

"Till now I feel very sad that I am 29, I am growing and I have not won the AFCON title, and it's very sad.”

Meanwhile, Atsu was voted Player of the Tournament at the 2015 AFCON after scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Earlier in July, the 31-year-old completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Raed on a free transfer after departing Newcastle United.

His move to Asia ends his decade-long spell in Europe, which saw him play in Portugal, England, the Netherlands and Spain.

