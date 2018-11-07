I suspect ‘juju’ was used on my husband - Nyantakyi’s wife

news

Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, the wife of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi, says she suspects her husband was manipulated spiritually to act the way he did in the “Number 12” exposé.

According to her, it is unlike Mr. Nyantakyi to speak loosely like he did in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ documentary which landed has led to his lifetime ban.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, she said she suspects that “juju” was used on her husband to commit himself in that manner.

She, however, revealed that she has not gathered the courage to watch the full exposé on her husband and the things he is alleged to have done.

“They brought $40,000 first; and then later on, they brought $60,000 dollars. I have not gathered the courage to watch the full video, because the small that I watched, I knew that the way he is talking; that is not my husband; something might have gone wrong,” Christine-Marie told host Paul Adom-Otchere.



She explained that she doesn’t know what exactly was done to her husband, adding that he is normally a difficult man to convince.

“I don’t know what they did to him. My husband is a very skeptical person; I don’t know what they did to him to follow them like that. You don’t just get him to follow you like that,” she added.

Nyantakyi has been in the news in the last few weeks after he was banned and also fined for breaching three of FIFA’s Code of Ethics.

Last week, the world’s football governing body released a statement announcing that the Wa All Stars owner has been banned from all football related activities for life.

In addition, the lawyer cum football administrator has also been fined an amount of CHF 500,000 (GH₡2.4million) by FIFA.

Christine-Marie admits that her husband made genuine mistakes, but rejects claims that her husband’s ban was as a result of criminal findings.

“Fifa is an association and it’s governed by a code of ethics; so if you break the code of ethics; you’re sanctioned; so whatever has happened; it’s a sanction; it’s not a criminal finding. People are saying Fifa has banned him so what’s Ghana doing. We’re talking about two different things here. To prove that somebody has committed a crime, you need to go through some processes. And the law says that a person is presumed to be innocent until proven otherwise,” she noted.