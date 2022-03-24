Video: I think of Ghana as underachievers – Jay-Jay Okocha

Explaining further, the former Bolton Wanderers star suggested that the problem of the Black Stars could be down to ego.

Asked what comes to his mind when he thinks about Ghanaian football, Okocha said: “Underachievers. Because I know Ghanaians are so talented; they always produce great players but they always have this issue coming together as a team.

“I don’t know if it’s an ego problem or whatever but these players always fight each other and that’s why I say they are underachievers, because from what we see from outside, it’s like they never have a good team spirit in the team.”

Ghana and Nigeria will come face-to-face for the right to earn a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has said he has massive respect for Ghana but was quick to add that he is looking forward to a positive result against the Black Stars.

“Ghana is a team I personally have always respected. Forget about the performance during the Nations Cup. Nigeria-Ghana any day, in any category, is always a big one. We are rivals, we respect them, we adore them,” he told TV3 Ghana.

“I’m very sure they respect and adore us as well. We are brothers and sisters. It’s going to be a big clash. It’s going to be very tough but in a friendly way… We are going to remain focused and play our game and try as much as possible to come out with a positive result.”