I want to coach FC Barcelona not the Black Stars - Richard Kingson

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, says he will prefer to coach Spanish side FC Barcelona as compared to the Black Stars.

In a recent interview, the former Great Olympics player said he is not interested in becoming coach of the senior national team, Black Stars.

He opined that coaching the Black Stars is an easy job, thus he will prefer a challenge in an elite European club like FC Barcelona.

Not that I have what it takes, we all know it, and after my two years service with the Black Stars, we all saw it.

“Coaching Black Stars is something like coaching 2nd or 3rd division.

“I want to coach Barcelona because I know I have what It takes to do it, so coaching Black Stars is not like something extraordinary.”

The former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper has in the past been part of the Black Stars technical team as a goalkeeper’s trainer.

The 42-year old is currently the goalkeeper’s trainer of Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics.

