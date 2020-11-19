Gama said he aims to win the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League with the Porcupine Warriors.

The 28-year-old joined the Kumasi-based side on a free transfer last month after last playing for Jonkoping in Sweden.

He officially arrived in the country Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and has been handed the number 10 jersey.

Speaking about his ambitions at Kotoko, the Brazilian said he wants to win every available trophy with the club.

“I’m being frank, I want to be a champion here, I didn’t come here just to play but to be a champion to win the domestic league and the CAF Champions League with Asante Kotoko,” Gama told Connect FM.

The winger trained with his Kotoko teammates for the first time on Wednesday and hopes to be ready for action soon.

Gama admitted his fitness is not yet 100% but is raring to kickstart his career as a player of the Porcupine Warriors.

“I will train individually for now because I’m not 100% fit yet but as soon as I get ready, then I will start training with the team.

“I can play like 15, 20, 30 minutes in the meantime and hope to be fit to help my teammates get a great season,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has refused to rule out a future move to Asante Kotoko.

The Togo international said he is currently undecided but may retire at a Ghana Premier League side. Adebayor said this during the official media briefing of Kotoko’s partnership deal with Hisense last Saturday.

"In life when I was young I never thought I will play for Real Madrid in my whole entire life. I never thought I would even be once on the TV in my life but at the end of the day, I have been there,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“Playing for Kotoko is a team and I already have one friend there now. I have family, I know the CEO so I will never say never.

“I may decide to retire in Ghana or I may decide to be part of the board.”