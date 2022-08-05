I was a runner before I chose football – Osman Bukari on his speed

Bukari scored on his league debut for the Serbian club and followed it up with a hat-trick during Wednesday’s Champions League qualifying first-leg game against Pjunik.

“I was a runner before I chose football. I'm fast, when I have the ball at my feet, I have to take advantage of it,” he said after the game.

The Ghanaian is already looking forward to facing Pjunik in the second leg, as Red Star Belgrade aim to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

"Great game. We were ready for it, we fought from start to finish and I am happy for the team that we achieved the triumph. I'm happy for myself, of course, it's no small thing to score three goals in a Champions League qualifying match," he noted.

"Beautiful atmosphere, I feel great playing in front of Zvezda fans. I thank them for the applause and for chanting my name. I love them! They love me too, so we enjoy it. But I knew everything about Zvezda fans even before coming to the club, they are always like this.

"Of course, I would like to repeat this game, but the most important thing is to advance. I will do everything in my power to move on, but now we have to rest and prepare well for the second leg,” he added.