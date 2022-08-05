RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I was a runner before I chose football – Osman Bukari on his speed

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has revealed that his speed stems from the fact that he used to be an athlete.

The 23-year-old has been in imperious form since joining Red Star Belgrade in the summer following a loan spell in France.

Bukari scored on his league debut for the Serbian club and followed it up with a hat-trick during Wednesday’s Champions League qualifying first-leg game against Pjunik.

“I was a runner before I chose football. I'm fast, when I have the ball at my feet, I have to take advantage of it,” he said after the game.

The Ghanaian is already looking forward to facing Pjunik in the second leg, as Red Star Belgrade aim to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

"Great game. We were ready for it, we fought from start to finish and I am happy for the team that we achieved the triumph. I'm happy for myself, of course, it's no small thing to score three goals in a Champions League qualifying match," he noted.

"Beautiful atmosphere, I feel great playing in front of Zvezda fans. I thank them for the applause and for chanting my name. I love them! They love me too, so we enjoy it. But I knew everything about Zvezda fans even before coming to the club, they are always like this.

"Of course, I would like to repeat this game, but the most important thing is to advance. I will do everything in my power to move on, but now we have to rest and prepare well for the second leg,” he added.

Bukari was part of the Ghana team that booked a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after getting the better of Nigeria in March.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

