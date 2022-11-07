RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I was hurt that I didn’t lead the Black Stars to the 2021 AFCON – C.K Akonnor

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabena Akonnor, popularly known as C.K Akonnor has lamented on his inability to coach Ghana at the 2021 Nations Cup.

He said the decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to terminate his contract before the tournament was painful.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer was shown the exit door three months before the start of the AFCON tournament in Cameroon on the back of an unimpressive performance of the national team.

Speaking on Joy Sports, the former Ghana midfielder who had the dream of leading the Black Stars at the AFCON tournament says his dream was shut down but was unable to disclose it.

“[Being the head coach at the 2021 AFCON] was a dream but one way or the other, somebody shut it down, who that person is, I don’t know,” he said on Joy Sports’ Prime Take.

“I wouldn’t say so [I would have done better than what Milovan Rajevac did], but I had a plan and if that plan had worked, maybe we would have done better than we did.

“At least, the FA should have allowed me to go to the AFCON and come back because my contract was even running out. I was hurt but I am better now.”

C.K Akonnor was replaced by Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac, who went with the team to Cameroon, where Ghana experienced their worst-ever AFCON performance after amassing just a point.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

