Ghana booked their ticket to the FIFA World Cup for the very first time on 8th October, 2005.

The Black Stars who needed a point to make qualification certain managed to beat Cape Verde 4-0 in Praia.

Gabriel Issah Ahmed was of the players who had the chance to feature for the Black Stars in that historic qualification game.

The former Asante Kotoko defender has said that it was a nostalgic feeling after the referee blew his final to bring proceedings to an end.

“To be part of the historical World Cup qualifier for Ghana 🇬🇭 in 2006 was a dream come true.

"For me as a player, the joy, the excitement that we brought to the nation was amazing. I felt great following qualification,” Ahmed told Pulse.com.gh.

Issah Ahmed was selected for the 2006 FIFA World Cup finals in Germany.

He was an unused substitute as Ghana placed second in a group which had Italy, Czech Republic and the USA.

However, Ghana’s campaign in the FIFA World Cup came to an end following a 0-3 loss against defending champions Brazil in the round of 16.

Issah Ahmed joined Asante Kotoko from Accra Great Olympics and helped them to win the Ghana Premier League in 2003 and 2005.

He was voted the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) 2015 Premier League Player of the Year.

The Rock as he was affectionately called is currently in the United States of America.