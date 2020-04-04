Samuel Inkoom helped Kumasi Asante Kotoko tpo win the Ghana Premier League in the 2007/2008 season, before he left them for greener pastures at Basel in Switzerland.

Inkoom’s quest to move away from Kotoko resulted in a tussle between his family and the management of the Porcupine Warriors, because the Kumasi giants wanted to keep him at the club, but his family enticed by the offer for him pushed for his transfer.

Samuel Inkoom has disclosed that he was paid GHC 150 a month at Asante Kotoko during his time with the club.

“I was playing for Kotoko with passion. I cherished the team and I was a supporter before joining the team”, Inkoom told Fox FM.

“I was receiving the lowest salary at Kotoko despite my extraordinary form for the team. Frankly, I was receiving GH¢150.00 as monthly salary but I was not perturbed because I was not looking at the money but the future

Currently, Samuel Inkoom plays for Bulgarian side Dunav Ruse.

The 30-year-old was part of the Black Satellites team that won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup and also represented Ghana in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups