Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


I was told to leave Juventus after the signing of Ronaldo- Higuain laments

The Argentine has expressed his frustration over the manner in which he was forced out of Juventus after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
I was told to leave Juventus after the signing of Ronaldo- Higuain laments play

I was told to leave Juventus after the signing of Ronaldo- Higuain laments

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Gonzalo Higuain has stated that he was asked to leave Juventus, following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Higuain who turns 31 in December joined the Bianconeri in 2016 and bagged 40 goals in 73 games for the side.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

But he was loaned to AC Milan after Juventus shattered the Serie A transfer record to secure the services of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for 100m euros.

Gonzalo Higuain has indicated that he was forced out of the club immediately after the signing of the Portuguese skipper.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

"They signed Cristiano [Ronaldo]," Higuain told the Italian newspaper.

"The decision to leave wasn't mine."I gave everything for Juve, I won several titles, but when Cristiano arrived the club told me that I couldn't continue and that they were looking for a solution.

"The best option was to come to Milan."I chose Milan because I liked the conviction that they showed to get me. Leonardo, [Paolo] Maldini and [Gennaro] Gattuso know Milan very well and Elliott [the club's owners] made a great effort to sign me.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Asamoah Gyan: I will retire at Kotoko Asamoah Gyan: I will retire at Kotoko
Normalisation Committee apologises over verbal attack on journalist Normalisation Committee apologises over verbal attack on journalist
Football: Shaw puts 'odd four years' behind him to sign new five-year Man Utd deal Football Shaw puts 'odd four years' behind him to sign new five-year Man Utd deal
Football: New football TV shows hope to score with fans Football New football TV shows hope to score with fans
GFA General Secretary quits on health grounds GFA General Secretary quits on health grounds
Football: 'This is my home' - Icardi committed to Inter Football 'This is my home' - Icardi committed to Inter

Recommended Videos

Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup
Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers



Top Articles

1 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combinedbullet
2 Rooney sends heart-touching message to Ghanaian defender diagnosed...bullet
3 These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCONbullet
4 Meet the 33-year-old prince who wants to buy Manchester Unitedbullet
5 Ghana suffer 40-0 defeat to Ugandabullet
6 KP Boateng is African player of the month in Europebullet
7 Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in...bullet
8 Lukaku and four footballers who are academically brilliantbullet
9 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at...bullet
10 Ghana’s Normalisation Committee: Normalizing the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
2 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
3 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
4 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
5 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
6 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
7 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet

Football

Paris Saint-Germain's fans hold up their team scarves at the start of their UEFA Champions' League football match against Red Star Belgrade at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris October 3, 2018
Football PSG face UEFA sanctions after crowd trouble against Red Star
Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is happy with the make-up of his squad
Football Pochettino happy with Spurs squad despite no signings
Egypt come from goal down to thrash Ghana 5-1 in Olympic quarters
Egypt come from goal down to thrash Ghana 5-1 in Olympic quarters
X
Advertisement