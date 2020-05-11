Benjamin Aidoo

Pallbearers are those who carry a casket and lower it into the grave and they make it exciting by displaying their dancing skills as a side attraction.

READ MORE: GPL all-time XI:No Dong Bortey, Ishmael Addo in Oti Akenteng's team

Aidoo, who is the boss of Nana Otafrija Pallbearing and Waiting Services, has revealed that he is an ardent supporter of Spanish giants FC Barcelona and would be privileged to take Brazil icon Ronaldinho, who donned the Blaugrana shirt for five years, to his grave.

“I wish them a long life, of course, but if I had that chance, I dream of driving Ronaldinho to his last home!” he said. “Then Maradona and finally Messi. Ronaldinho is a player who has always impressed me," Aidoo told Foot Mercato.

“It would be a tribute from the dancer that I am to the dancer that he was in the field.”