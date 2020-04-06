The 46-year-old was named Black Stars assistant coach in 2019 after he parted ways with Asante Kotoko

According to CK Akonnor, he owes his appointment to Kwesi Appiah, because he was solely the brain behind his appointment and there wasn’t any external pressure on him to do so.

Speaking in an interview with GFA Communication team, Akonnor opened on his relationship with his former boss.

“I went to him [before taking up the job] because before he got me to assist him there was a lot of discussion between us. I told him my opinion and what I stand for, he accepted that in good fate and so once he is no more the coach, there was the need to for me to give him that respect. Because truth be told, he is the one who got me there, nobody did.

It’s a miracle for me to be his assistant and within two months and after two matches, I am the head. It can only be a miracle, nobody [else] got me there and so I have to give him that respect and I will continue to give him that respect”

CK Akonnor was appointed coach of the Black Stars to replace James Kwesi Appiah after the latter's contract wasn't renewed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).