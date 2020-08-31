Ghana Africa Cup of Nation has eluded Ghana since winning it in 1982 in Libya.

Despite reaching the final on three occasions-1992, 2010 and 2015, the Black Stars have failed to clinch the continent’s showpiece.

Jordan Ayew who was a member of the 2015 AFCON when Ghana lost on penalties against Ivory Coast has set his eyes on winning it for the four-times champions for the first time in four decades.

“The only thing I can promise is that I’ll give my three hundred or four hundred percent to the nation.

“I know it’s only one thing and it is the African Cup of Nations, so we will make sure that when we go back to the next AFCON, we will do our best to perform very well and die for the country,” he concluded.

Jordan Ayew is currently Ghana’s best attacker. He had an excellent season with Crystal Palace last season, having registered nine league goals.

Ayew was named the Crystal Palace Player of the Season, Top scorer and also claimed the Best Goal pf the Season.