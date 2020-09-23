Ghanaian players born in Europe, namely Jeremy Doku, Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey, etc have been turning down an invitation to play for the senior male national football team of Ghana.

Odartey Lamptey has said that most Ghanaian players born in Europe are reluctant to play for the Black Stars because of the ill-treatment meted out to current and former Black Stars players.

“I went to Belgium and I met Doku and his parents and we had interactions. You could feel his parents didn’t want him to play for Ghana.”, he told Ahomka FM.

“Even in this country, look at how we treat those who played for the country and have now resigned. Why would a parent who gave birth to a son in Europe allow him to play for Ghana? What this means is that we need to change a lot of things very fast to be able to convince these kids to come and play for us”.

He added that he will not back his child to play for the Black Stars if things don’t change.

“I will let him make his own decision but if I realize that things have not changed, I won’t allow him. He will take his own decision but for me, if the system is still like this, I will tell him not to play for Ghana”, he noted.