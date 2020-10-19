The former Black Stars skipper explained that despite having Asante Kotoko at heart, he won't play for them for free because he is still a professional player.

Asamoah Gyan who is now clubless after leaving Indian outfit NorthEast United was linked with a move to the the Kumasi giants last month following reports that he demanded $500,000 from the Porcupine Warriors to play for them.

The Ghana's all-time top scorer has reiterated that he will play for Kotoko before he hangs up his boot, but not without a fee.

“I have said on countless occasion that I have Kotoko at heart, I have also said I will play for them before I retire from the game. As I’m without a club there were speculations that the deal has been finalised but as a professional football player we don’t deal like that,” he said.

“Though I have made it known that I will play for them but at least we have to go through processes because I’m still a professional footballer. Sometimes I don’t want people to downgrade the Ghanaian league, at times people even get it wrong that if a player travels abroad then he is a professional footballer, but they don’t know that the Ghana league is professional.”

“Kotoko should do everything professional although I have said I will play for them. I can just stand up and say I’m going to play for the club. I’m available so when they are ready we have to sit down and go through whatever is involved in terms of signing a contract.”

“The new Chief Executive, Nana Yaw Amponsah is my friend and a partner, he is a good guy and knows everything about the game, we talk behind the scene but it’s not even about football because of our relationship. Kotoko should just do things right, they need to do things that will suit the player and the club before the deal can go through, we don’t do a deal just like that.”

“If everything goes the way I expect; I will join Kotoko. Football is my job and everything will depend on me and the club but it’s all about negotiations. People will say I have money, so I should play for free, but we don’t do that. If it happens that way, it means you are trying take advantage on me, people have the impression I love the club, so I will play for free, no, I won’t do that,” he concluded.