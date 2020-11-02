Partey put up a man of the match performance as Arsenal edged Manchester United 0-1 at the Old Trafford to earn their first away win against the Red Devils in 14 years.

READ MORE: Sad episode of how legendary Ghanaian goalie Robert Mensah died after being stabbed

Roy Keane who had a keen interest in Arsenal-United fixtures and involved several clashes with legendary French midfielder Patrick Viera has showered praises on Thomas Partey after he watched his former side’s defeat at home.

Speaking on Partey’s performance, Roy Keane said, “the more I watch him, the more I wish he was in Manchester United’s midfield.”

He added: “I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick Viera did at Arsenal.” Thomas Partey played his first game against a big six opponent in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Partey completed a total of 79 touches, 3 successful dribbles, and had a passing accuracy of 93% while winning 71% of his duels.

This is the second man of the match award for Thomas Partey since joining the Gunners.

He also emerged as the most outstanding player as Arsenal edged SK Rapid Wien on 22 October in the UEFA Europa League in what was his full debut for Arsenal

He moved to Arsenal from Spain for £45 million in October and has played in three games for the club so far.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has been included in Ghana’s double header against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

He is expected to join his teammates for the first leg in Cape Coast on 13th November, before they jet off to Sudan for the second leg.