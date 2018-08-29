Pulse.com.gh logo
I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black Stars squad – Kwesi Appiah


Kwesi Appiah has dropped captain Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers from his latest squad.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah says he wants to build a team where players compete in very position, stressing that he will not entertain “tin gods” in his squad.

The 58-year-old has named his squad for Ghana’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya next month.

However, the squad raised a few eyebrows following the omission of some key players who previously featured for the team.

The biggest among the dropped players were captain Asamoah Gyan, deputy captain Andre Ayew and his younger brother Jordan.

Appiah admits he has taken a big risk by dropping his stars to accommodate some new faces in his squad.

However, the former Al Khartoum boss believes it is better to build a competitive squad than entertain what he described as “tin gods”.

“There would be no tin gods; there would be an option of three to four players vying for each position and that would be good for the team and Ghana football,” Appiah told the media on the sidelines of the partnership between the Kwasi Appiah Foundation and Ashfoam.

He stressed that he does not want a Black Stars squad that is over-reliant on a certain select group of players.

“In the past, the over reliance on some players have created the impression that they have to be in the team at all cost whether the Stars are playing a friendly game or a competitive game. Certainly, that is good for cohesiveness and consistency. Unfortunately, some have come to associate that with some players being indispensable. The best way to do away with that conception which has made ‘tin gods’ of players in some way, is to have an equally efficient back up so that on days that those players are not around for one reason or the other, the team does not suffer in those areas.

“That can be done by systematically trying out players also qualified to be in the team. It is always a risk not to constantly call up the known players, but that is allowed and I’m ready for to take that risk as it stands to benefit the team in the middle and long term,”  he added.

The Black Stars will travel to Nairobi to play their Kenyan counterparts on the 8th of September, as they eye a place in the 2019 AFCON.

