According to the Serbian coach, he is on a mission to qualify Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
I won’t resign; my main mission is to qualify Ghana to the World Cup – Rajevac
Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has brushed off suggestions that he has to resign for the shambolic display by the Ghanaian team at the 2021 African Cup of Nation in Cameroun.
Speaking to the press after Ghana’s humiliating defeat to Comoros, Coach Milo said he will stay on and achieve the main aim for which he was hired.
"I will stay and lead Ghana in the World Cup Qualifiers in March," Rajevac said.
"My target was to qualify Ghana for the World Cup, this AFCON is my primary target. I am looking forward to qualifying Ghana for the world cup in March."
Black Stars were expected to win to stand a chance of advancing to the next stage with four points as they lost their opening game against Morocco and drew with Gabon.
But Comoros, a side ranked 132 by FIFA, produced probably their greatest performance ever to stun Ghana, who played over 65 minutes with 10 men as Andre Ayew was sent off.
