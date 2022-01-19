I won’t resign; my main mission is to qualify Ghana to the World Cup – Rajevac

Speaking to the press after Ghana’s humiliating defeat to Comoros, Coach Milo said he will stay on and achieve the main aim for which he was hired.

"I will stay and lead Ghana in the World Cup Qualifiers in March," Rajevac said.

"My target was to qualify Ghana for the World Cup, this AFCON is my primary target. I am looking forward to qualifying Ghana for the world cup in March."

Pulse Ghana

Black Stars were expected to win to stand a chance of advancing to the next stage with four points as they lost their opening game against Morocco and drew with Gabon.