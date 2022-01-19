RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I won’t resign; my main mission is to qualify Ghana to the World Cup – Rajevac

Authors:

Evans Annang

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has brushed off suggestions that he has to resign for the shambolic display by the Ghanaian team at the 2021 African Cup of Nation in Cameroun.

Coach Rajevac
Coach Rajevac

According to the Serbian coach, he is on a mission to qualify Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

Speaking to the press after Ghana’s humiliating defeat to Comoros, Coach Milo said he will stay on and achieve the main aim for which he was hired.

"I will stay and lead Ghana in the World Cup Qualifiers in March," Rajevac said.

"My target was to qualify Ghana for the World Cup, this AFCON is my primary target. I am looking forward to qualifying Ghana for the world cup in March."

Milovan Rajevac
Milovan Rajevac Pulse Ghana

Black Stars were expected to win to stand a chance of advancing to the next stage with four points as they lost their opening game against Morocco and drew with Gabon.

But Comoros, a side ranked 132 by FIFA, produced probably their greatest performance ever to stun Ghana, who played over 65 minutes with 10 men as Andre Ayew was sent off.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)

‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)

Madness at AFCON as referee ends Tunisia vs Mali game twice before full-time

Madness at AFCON as referee ends Tunisia vs Mali game before full-time