'I won’t watch World Cup if Ghana beats Nigeria in play-offs – Aliko Dangote

The game has been billed as one of the biggest on the continent due to the history shared by both countries.

Having inspected the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, where the game will be played, Dangote urged the Super Eagles to make Nigerians proud.

The business mogul sponsored the rehabilitation of the pitch through his company, the Dangote Industries Group.

He further revealed that he won’t travel to Qatar to watch the World Cup if Nigeria fails to qualify.

“It is not only important to me, but it is also important to all of us here, that is what will make us proud as Nigerians," the businessman said, as quoted by sunnewsonline.com.

“If Nigeria does not qualify [for the World Cup], I won’t go there [Qatar].”

He also pledged to continue supporting sports development in the country by complementing the government’s efforts.

“You can be rest assured of our continued support. You can always knock on our doors,” Dangote told Sports Minister Sunday Dare.

“We shouldn’t allow our stadia to collapse. Nigerians have a very strong love for sports, so I think we need to complement Government’s efforts to ensure that everything works.”

Dangote is the founder and Executive Chairman of the Dangote Group – producers of Dangote Cement and other products on the continent.