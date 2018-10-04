I would prefer to commit my future to Spain: Inaki Williams

news

Inaki Williams is aiming at committing the future of his international football career to the Spanish senior national football team instead of Ghana.

William whose mum is a Ghanaian is still eligible to play for Ghana, despite having played for Spain in an international friendly, but he believes it would serve him good if he decides to commit his future to the La Roja of Spain.

The technical handlers of the Black Stars have the 22-year-old on their rader and it would be recalled that the assistant coach of the West African powerhouse Ibrahim Tanko declared they are planning of inviting the Athletic Bilbao player to the team, following their shocking 1-0 defeat to Kenya.

However, the 22-year-old says he would like to represent Spain on the sporting level over Ghana.

"My parents have met with the Ghana coaching staff and I have received calls.

"I don't forget where my family came from but on a sporting level, it would be better to play for Spain.

"They've me given me everything," he added.

He made his debut for the former on 29th May, replacing fellow debutant Marco Asensio at the hour mark of a 3–1 friendly defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina.