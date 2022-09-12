RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ibrahim Afellay: In-form Kudus cannot be benched at the moment

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Netherlands international Ibrahim Afellay says Mohammed Kudus’ form makes him undroppable at the moment.

Ibrahim Afellay: In-form Kudus cannot be benched at the moment
Ibrahim Afellay: In-form Kudus cannot be benched at the moment

Kudus has been in inspirational form for Ajax Amsterdam in recent weeks, having scored in each of his last three matches.

Recommended articles

The Ghanaian playmaker had been frustrated by a lack of game time at the start of the season, but has now started in back-to-back games at Ajax.

He also took his goal tally for the season to five after netting a double against Heerenveen over the weekend.

Before that, Kudus had also scored against Rangers as Ajax opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with an emphatic win.

Afellay, who played over 50 matches for the Netherlands and also lined up for Barcelona and Ajax, believes the 22-year-old’s form makes him undroppable.

"Ajax is currently lord and master in the Netherlands and above all its biggest opponent," Afellay is quoted as saying on Studio Voetbal.

"It was once again enjoyable. Of course, such an early lead helps when you play against a very organized Heerenveen.

"You can't ignore Kudus at the moment. He played a great game against Glasgow. You can say: I can also play this position, but I think it is strong that he indicates that he is not a striker.”

Meanwhile, Kudus has indicated his readiness to play at any position after starting the last two games as a false striker.

The young playmaker described himself as a team player, insisting he will give his all wherever he plays.

"I'm a team player, so I do everything for the team. I'm not a striker, but I give everything in every position. I'm an attacking midfielder, but it's for the team.

“If I have to play elsewhere for the team, I'm happy to do that,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Jurgen Klopp with sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel

Manchester United players observe a minute silence in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II

Football to return on Thursday, Manchester United announce