Ibrahim Afellay: In-form Kudus cannot be benched at the moment

The Ghanaian playmaker had been frustrated by a lack of game time at the start of the season, but has now started in back-to-back games at Ajax.

He also took his goal tally for the season to five after netting a double against Heerenveen over the weekend.

Before that, Kudus had also scored against Rangers as Ajax opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with an emphatic win.

Afellay, who played over 50 matches for the Netherlands and also lined up for Barcelona and Ajax, believes the 22-year-old’s form makes him undroppable.

"Ajax is currently lord and master in the Netherlands and above all its biggest opponent," Afellay is quoted as saying on Studio Voetbal.

"It was once again enjoyable. Of course, such an early lead helps when you play against a very organized Heerenveen.

"You can't ignore Kudus at the moment. He played a great game against Glasgow. You can say: I can also play this position, but I think it is strong that he indicates that he is not a striker.”

Meanwhile, Kudus has indicated his readiness to play at any position after starting the last two games as a false striker.

The young playmaker described himself as a team player, insisting he will give his all wherever he plays.

"I'm a team player, so I do everything for the team. I'm not a striker, but I give everything in every position. I'm an attacking midfielder, but it's for the team.