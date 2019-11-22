Kwame Owusu who came off the bench in Ghana’s last two games against Mali and Ivory Coast has returned to the starting line-up.

He has replaced by Robin Polley who has been left on the bench.

Kwabena Owusu scored twice after coming on against Mali to inspire Ghana to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa U-23 Nations and he also gave an assist in Ghana's semi-final game against Ivory Coast.

Ghana will need a win to secure a third-place finish and subsequently book a place in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be staged in Tokyo.

Below is the starting lineup for Ghana

Baah

Fobi

Sarpong

Zakaria

Habib

Lomotey

Michael

Yaw

Evans

Kwabena

Obeng