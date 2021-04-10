Ibrahimovic sees red but Milan see off Parma

Milan are set to be without Ibrahimovic for their next two games at home against Genoa and Sassuolo as Pioli's men bid for a first win at the San Siro in over two months.

Ibrahimovic will return for the trip to top-four rivals Lazio on April 26.

Before the match, club director Paolo Maldini had confirmed that Ibrahimovic was close to renewing his contract for another season with Milan.

The Swedish international, who turns 40 in October, has been credited with turning Milan into title contenders again since his return to the club in January last year.

"For Ibrahimovic there are only small details missing, we are very close to renewal," Maldini said.