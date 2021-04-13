Ice cold Kroos keeps Real Madrid in the hunt for trophies again

Inside the club, attitudes are more emphatic. "Toni is incredible, a legend of the club. Whenever he goes out on the pitch he goes out with class. Nobody can play like him," said Vinicius Junior last week.

"If Toni wants the team to slow down it slows down, if he wants to speed it up it speeds up," said Casemiro. "Toni decides."

For coach Zinedine Zidane, he is an instant pick for the team's biggest games. "He has this authority," Zidane said last year. "He doesn't talk a lot, he's a quiet and reserved guy. He expresses himself on the pitch."

Madrid president Florentino Perez handed Kroos a four-year deal in 2019, a show of faith given he had just turned 29 and was at the end of what had been a disappointing year for the side.

And while Manchester United almost signed him in 2014, Kroos now hopes to retire where he is. "The idea is to end my career at Real Madrid," he said.