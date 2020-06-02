  1. Sports
  2. Football

If you think you are a true Asamoah Gyan fan, take this quiz

How well do you know former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan?

Asamoah Gyan has played for all the clubs below except

Udinese
Liberty Professionals
FC Lorient
Rennes
FC Lorient Next question

At what age did Asamoah Gyan make his debut for Ghana?

16 years
17 years
18 years
19 years
17 years Next question

Which team did Asamoah Gyan make his international debut against?

Czech Republic
Sudan
Somalia
DR Congo
Somalia Next question

How many goals does Asamoah Gyan have for Ghana?

50
51
60
61
51 Next question

What is Gyan’s iconic jersey number?

9
19
10
3
3 Next question

Asamoah Gyan was the captain of Ghana in which of these FIFA World Cup?

Germany 2006
South Africa 2010
Brazil 2014
Russia 2018
Brazil 2014 Next question

Which coach gave Asamoah Gyan his national team call up?

Coach Kwasi Appiah
Coach Milan Rajevac
Coach Otto Pfister
Coach Ralf Zumdick
Coach Ralf Zumdick Next question

What is the last club Gyan played for as of June 2020?

Kayserispor
NorthEast United
Shanghai SIPG
Al Ain
NorthEast United Next question

What is Asamoah Gyan’s date of birth?

July 4
January 13
November 22
October 23
November 22 Next question

Which secondary school did Asamoah Gyan attend in Ghana?

Presec Legon
Mfanstipim
Accra Academy
Accra High School
Accra Academy Next question
Your score: Do you even love football? Wow
Try again please
Source: Pulse Ghana
