The only fight I genuinely lost was against Fernando Vargas – Ike Quartey

The 51-year-old lost just four bouts in his over two-decade career as a boxer, having fought 42 times in that period.
Ex-Ghanaian boxer Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey believes the only genuine fight he lost in his career was against Fernando Vargas.
One of those defeats came against Vargas in April 2000, with the American winning via a unanimous decision.
Quartey, however, believes that was the only genuine loss in his career, insisting he didn’t prepare adequately for that bout.
“The Vargas fight was my only genuine loss. I didn’t prepare well. I arrived at the camp late,” he told Joy Sports.
The former WBA welterweight champion was a household name in the sport from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s.
The Bukom-born boxer represented Ghana at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and went on to achieve an amazing career.
Quartey retired on 42 fights, impressively winning 37 times – 31 of which were by way of knock out – four losses and one draw.
The 51-year-old has, however, lived a quiet life away from the media since hanging his gloves in the mid-2000s.
