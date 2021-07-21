The only fight I genuinely lost was against Fernando Vargas – Ike Quartey

One of those defeats came against Vargas in April 2000, with the American winning via a unanimous decision.

Pulse Ghana

Quartey, however, believes that was the only genuine loss in his career, insisting he didn’t prepare adequately for that bout.

“The Vargas fight was my only genuine loss. I didn’t prepare well. I arrived at the camp late,” he told Joy Sports.

The former WBA welterweight champion was a household name in the sport from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s.

The Bukom-born boxer represented Ghana at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and went on to achieve an amazing career.

Quartey retired on 42 fights, impressively winning 37 times – 31 of which were by way of knock out – four losses and one draw.