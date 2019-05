The Spaniard was admitted to Porto's CUF hospital after feeling unwell and he is believed to be in stable condition and out of danger.

Casillas is about to turn 38 years old and has been at the club since 2015, and has just renewed his contract for another season.

The 2018/19 campaign has been one his best at Porto, as the team reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, only to be eliminated at the hands of Liverpool.