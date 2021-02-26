The Yagaba-Kubori said he will be a Minister for all sports if given the nod by Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

Mustapha Ussif said this during his vetting on Thursday, February 25, 2021, adding that he will give equal attention to all the sporting disciplines.

Mustapha Ussif Ghana's Sports Minister designate

“All sporting activities are going to be given attention, especially when it comes to para-sports. I’ve already engaged the [National Paralympic Committee] to see their plans,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“I’ll engage with them further to see how we can improve. The problem we face as a country is the lack of facilities for our athletes who are disabled.

“We have to improve the facilities so that they will be able to get the opportunity to train because they are constantly winning medals for us when they go to the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.”

Mustapha Ussif will replace Isaac Asiamah as Sports Minister, should he be given the nod after vetting.