I’ll sell Romelu Lukaku if I become Chelsea's new owner – Chairman Wontumi

Explaining some of the things he’ll do when he buys the club, Chairman Wontumi said he’ll offload Lukaku without blinking an eye.

AFP

He further stated that he’ll try to bring Vinicius Junior, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge.

“I want to join the bid to buy the club. If I buy Chelsea, one of the first players I bring in is the Brazilain Vinicius Junior,” he said on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.

“As for Lukaku, I’m going to sell him off. I’ll also try to get Ronaldo from Manchester United and Messi from PSG. This is the team I want to build

“Abramovich has done his part but it’s now time for him to help a Ghanaian or African to buy Chelsea and take the club to the next level. What is £3 billion?"

Pulse Ghana

Two weeks ago, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced his decision to sell the club after pressure was mounted on him in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Russian billionaire is said to have close ties with President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has led to several deaths and injuries.

With many investors lining up to buy the club, Chairman Wontumi believes his gold-mining business can finance his purchase of Chelsea.

“What I want to do now is to buy Chelsea Football Club. I’m a businessman, I do gold mining and [I can afford] £3 billion,” he said.