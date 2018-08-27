Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'I'm a club man': Mourinho insists United come before his future


Football 'I'm a club man': Mourinho insists United come before his future

Jose Mourinho insists he is only interested in the future prosperity of Manchester United rather than his own position at the troubled club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has presided over a troubled period at Old Trafford play

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has presided over a troubled period at Old Trafford

(AFP)

Jose Mourinho insists he is only interested in the future prosperity of Manchester United rather than his own position at the troubled club.

Mourinho has found his future as United manager the subject of much discussion after a tempestuous period, dating back to a frustrating close-season transfer window.

That led to conjecture that Mourinho was not happy with the efforts of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who handles player signings at Old Trafford.

Equally damaging has been Mourinho's relationship with star player Paul Pogba, which has come under close scrutiny after comments made by the France midfielder.

Mourinho was in particularly dour and uncooperative mood ahead of his team's Premier League meeting with Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham on Monday, although, in one of his few talkative moments, he did reveal his gratitude for the support shown by fans over the first two games of the season.

"The supporters were fantastic in both matches," said Mourinho. "Not for me, for the team which is the only thing that matters.

"In my career I was never selfish and thinking about myself, I was always a club man.

"That's what I am. I am really happy when the supporters they support the team. Against Leicester, you can say in a normal situation because the team was playing well and was winning.

"But to be supportive of the team against Brighton, where we didn't play well and lost the match, it gives you a fantastic feeling.

"I hope that feeling, the players also feel it and the players they are ready to give them everything they have."

Winning style

Mourinho refused to discuss even the most banal of topics with the media, other than to claim that he was not left frustrated by the defeat at Brighton last weekend.

"No, it is not a frustration because it would also be a frustration if we win every match against the non top-six team and don't win against the top six, that would also be a frustration," he said.

"We want to win all the time. We want to play well all the time. We don't want to make mistakes. That is what you always want.

"We want a winning style. Don't make defensive mistakes. Be dominant. Chances, score goals and go home with the three points."

Mourinho has clearly been unhappy with the coverage the mainstream media has provided of his club over the past few months -- especially a disappointing transfer market and his obviously tricky relationship with key figures at Old Trafford.

And, in response, Mourinho refused to address the issue of whether or not he had entered the new season with a squad that was to his satisfaction.

"You know my answer," said Mourinho.

"I do not need to answer because I do not even know sometimes why I am here because you know everything.

"During the week it looks like you show that you know everything then I come here and you ask me questions. It's a bit strange."

Even when United's hapless press officer attempted to move the line of questioning onto the meeting with Tottenham, Mourinho refused to play ball or discuss Pochettino's side.

When asked for his opinion on Spurs' failure to strengthen their squad this summer, he snapped: "It is not my problem."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Weekend Wrap: Review of the big matches played across Europe Weekend Wrap Review of the big matches played across Europe
Football: 'No Ronaldo no problem' insists Real coach Lopetegui Football 'No Ronaldo no problem' insists Real coach Lopetegui
2018 AWCON: Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rights 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rights
Football: Onus on dangerman Pato in Champions League clash Football Onus on dangerman Pato in Champions League clash
Football: Win or bust for goal-shy Sundowns in CAF Champions League Football Win or bust for goal-shy Sundowns in CAF Champions League
Football: Bale and Benzema in the goals as Real Madrid survive scare Football Bale and Benzema in the goals as Real Madrid survive scare

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over...bullet
7 Serie A Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester...bullet
8 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
9 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup...bullet
10 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
7 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
8 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A with 2-2 Torino stalemate.
Football Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A with Torino stalemate
Thierry Henry is said to be discouraged by the uncertainty at Bordeaux
Football Bordeaux beat Monaco and say Thierry Henry could still come
Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann slammed VAR decisions in the defeat to Bayern Munich
Football 'Remedy needed' - VAR grumbles blight German league's opening weekend
Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak