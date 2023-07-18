ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I’m eager to get a Black Stars call up – Ibrahim Sulemana

Evans Annang

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has disclosed his desire to represent the senior national team, the Black Stars.

ibrahim-sulemana
ibrahim-sulemana

According to the new Cagliari player, it has always been a dream to get a call up and represent the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview with Cagliari’s official website, he said: “I would love to play for Ghana, I love my country”.

"I love expressing my characteristics, whatever position the coach wants to put me in to help the team. If I had to choose, I would like to play central midfield. Knowing how to use both feet in football is essential and I'm improving a lot to grow in this respect. Shooting from distance is definitely one of my main characteristics," he added.

Ibrahim Sulemana
Ibrahim Sulemana Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Sulemana’s splendid performances for Hellas Verona earned him a big move to rivals Cagliari in the summer transfer window.

He will be expected to fight for a place in Caludio Ranieri's starting line up next season, and the youngster believes he has the qualities to be an important player for the club.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Black Queens

    Black Queens to host Guinea in 2nd leg of Olympic Games qualifier today

  • ibrahim-sulemana

    I’m eager to get a Black Stars call up – Ibrahim Sulemana

  • Jacqueline Owusu

    Ghanaian midfielder Jacqueline Owusu joins Spanish side Real Sociedad Femenino

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger showcases dance moves in Accra

African qualifiers

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana drawn with Mali in Group I for qualification to 2026 World Cup

John Paintsil

Mali will be a tough opponent for the Black Stars – John Paintsil