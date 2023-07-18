According to the new Cagliari player, it has always been a dream to get a call up and represent the nation.
I’m eager to get a Black Stars call up – Ibrahim Sulemana
Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has disclosed his desire to represent the senior national team, the Black Stars.
Speaking in an interview with Cagliari’s official website, he said: “I would love to play for Ghana, I love my country”.
"I love expressing my characteristics, whatever position the coach wants to put me in to help the team. If I had to choose, I would like to play central midfield. Knowing how to use both feet in football is essential and I'm improving a lot to grow in this respect. Shooting from distance is definitely one of my main characteristics," he added.
Sulemana’s splendid performances for Hellas Verona earned him a big move to rivals Cagliari in the summer transfer window.
He will be expected to fight for a place in Caludio Ranieri's starting line up next season, and the youngster believes he has the qualities to be an important player for the club.
