RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I’m fit and ready - Kudus Mohammed declares ahead of Nigeria clash

Authors:

Evans Annang

Black Stars and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kudus Mohammed has disclosed that he’s fit and raring to go.

Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star scores for Ajax on injury return
Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star scores for Ajax on injury return

Thus declaration comes ahead of the crucial World Cup playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria later this month.

Recommended articles

Kudus bagged a hat-trick for Jong Ajax as they thumped ADO Den Haag in the Erste Division on Monday, March 9, 2022.

In an interview after the game, Kudus said he was fully hit and now prepared for first team actions after more than four months out. “It’s an injury with no rehab, no real treatment. I just had to wait for it to heal. I mean, I just crossed another challenge. I’m fully fit now and back again.”

Mohammed Kudus models in Ajax’s new home jersey for 2021-22 season
Mohammed Kudus models in Ajax’s new home jersey for 2021-22 season Pulse Ghana

The midfielder has been on the sidelines since sustaining an injury in Ghana’s game against South Africa on November 14, 2022.

The injury ruled him out of some Champions League matches as well as the Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana exited at the group phase.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Callum Hudson-Odoi: My craziest experience was watching a Hearts of Oak game

Callum Hudson-Odoi: My craziest experience was watching a Hearts of Oak game

Hearts 2-1 Kotoko: Phobians win 2022 President’s Cup

Hearts 2-1 Kotoko: Phobians win 2022 President’s Cup

Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak

Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak