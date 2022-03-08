Thus declaration comes ahead of the crucial World Cup playoffs between Ghana and Nigeria later this month.
I’m fit and ready - Kudus Mohammed declares ahead of Nigeria clash
Black Stars and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kudus Mohammed has disclosed that he’s fit and raring to go.
Kudus bagged a hat-trick for Jong Ajax as they thumped ADO Den Haag in the Erste Division on Monday, March 9, 2022.
In an interview after the game, Kudus said he was fully hit and now prepared for first team actions after more than four months out. “It’s an injury with no rehab, no real treatment. I just had to wait for it to heal. I mean, I just crossed another challenge. I’m fully fit now and back again.”
The midfielder has been on the sidelines since sustaining an injury in Ghana’s game against South Africa on November 14, 2022.
The injury ruled him out of some Champions League matches as well as the Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana exited at the group phase.
