I’m happy Asamoah Gyan wants to play at the 2022 World Cup – Eto’o

Speaking in an interview on TV3 in Accra, the former Barcelona player said though Gyan has declared his intent, the decision will rest on Black Stars striker Otto Addo.

“I am happy that Asamoah Gyan has the desire to return [to the Black Stars]. Asamoah Gyan’s place in the World Cup is the decision of the coach,” Eto’o said.

Gyan, who has not played for the Black Stars in three years, earlier this week expressed his desire to make a comeback and feature in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This announcement has drawn divided opinion from the Ghanaian football fraternity this week.

Ace Ghanaian sports broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah has said that Gyan is better than most of the strikers the Black Stars have.

Speaking on Peace FM in Accra, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said with the exception of Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao, Gyan is ahead of all the strikers.

"The truth is that, with our current strikers, Asamoah Gyan is better than them but if Inaki Williams is available, no coach will play Asamoah. It is not that he is better than Asamoah but he is active and he is a very good player. But for Felix Gyan and the likes, he is better than all of them. But Williams is good," Dan Kwaku Yeboah stated.

Gyan was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.