I’m looking for a bigger role in the Black Stars after the playoffs - Chris Hughton

Speaking in an interview for the first time after the interim appointment, he said it is a pleasure to work for Ghana.

"Yes, and I have a lot of energy. I am going to be involved with Ghana. My father hailed from Ghana and Ghana have two World Cup play-off games against Nigeria.”

Hughton was emphatic to note that he was not the head coach of the Technical team but only acting as a support system in the interim.

“There is a coach but I have the title of technical advisor and my role will be to support the coach and the staff for these two games. But I am very much looking to get back and have a lot to offer," the former Ireland player said.

The Ghana Football Association appointed Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor for Ghana’s new Technical Team. Former Black Stars player, Otto Addo was appointed as the interim head coach with Masud-Didi Dramani and George Boateng as assistant coaches.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association took the decision at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Otto Addo, a former Ghana player is currently the Assistant Coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund – he boasts of about 13 years of Coaching experience that dates back to 2009 when he first took up the job of an Assistant Coach at Hamburger SV.