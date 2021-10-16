‘I’m now the highest-paid player in Ghana’ – Lil Win after joining New Edubiase United

Lil Win was among 12 players who were unveiled by the club ahead of the commencement of the 2021/22 football season.

Speaking to Adom TV, the actor claimed he’s now the best-paid player in Ghana but refused to reveal his salary.

“I’ve become the highest-paid player in Ghana after signing for New Edubiase United. But, I will not be able to mention my salary publicly,” he said.

Meanwhile, per the terms of the contract, Lil Win will serve as an ambassador and help promote the brand and other activities of the club.

It is unknown if the actor will be an active member of the playing body, but he insists he is ready to play when given the chance.

“It’s time to play football. I have signed two seasons for New Edubiase United,” Lil Win told Accra-based Happy FM in a separate interview.

“I currently play in the Number 7 position or any position in the midfield. The coach is the one who requested me.