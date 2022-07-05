RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

"I'm one of the Black Stars" - Inaki Williams switches nationality to Ghana

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams has finally made the decision to represent the Black Stars of Ghana in international football.

The Spanish born player revealed this long-awaited decision in a video he shared on social media today.

He said: “Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana’s T-Shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars.”

Inaki and his younger brother Nico Williams visited Ghana last month to reconnect with their roots amidst nationality switch rumors.

The brothers visited their traditional home, where they fraternised with some members of their extended family.

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, the Williams brothers are seen in the company of two elderly relatives.

Despite both footballers being born in Spain, they are still eligible to play for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Williams brothers were born to Ghanaian parents who emigrated to the European nation over two decades ago.

Watch his announcement video below

