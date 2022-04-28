In a statement posted on his Twitter page, the super-agent expressed his anger at the false reports being circulated in the media.
I’m pissed! – Mino Raiola denies death reports
Mino Raiola, the agent of Paul Pogba, Zlatant Ibrahmovic and Erling Haaland, has debunked reports of his death.
“Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate,” he tweeted.
On Thursday morning, several European news agencies reported that Raiolo had passed away after a short illness.
BeIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri broke the story with a tweet that read: “Italian football agent Mino Raiola died after illness. He was agent of Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Haaland etc.”
A report by the Daily Mail also said Raiola was admitted at a hospital in Milan in January and underwent very delicate surgery but did not make it.
However, Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Intensive Care Unit at San Raffaele Hospital, has corroborated Raiola’s story, insisting the football agent is alive.
"I am outraged by phone calls from so-called journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.
Meanwhile, Raiola is said to be currently critically ill in a Milan hospital.
